The Philadelphia Eagles picked up a big win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday evening. The Eagles got a Saquon Barkley injury scare early in the game. But they were able to hold on for a huge 27-13 win over Pittsburgh. The win becomes even more impressive when considering that quarterback Jalen Hurts was not 100% himself.

Hurts confirmed that he has a broken finger on his left hand, as reported by NFL Network's Sara Walsh. “It did impact my play,” he said following the win over the Steelers, via Walsh. The Eagles quarterback's confirmation came after an image surfaced Sunday morning of Hurts wearing a bandage on his left hand before the game.

Expand Tweet

Hurts certainly played well against the Steelers despite the injury. He completed 25 passes on the night for 290 yards. Moreover, he tossed two touchdown passes to help lead the Eagles to a win on Sunday. Hurts added a rushing touchdown, as well.

It also helped that the Eagles quarterback received fantastic performances from his wide receivers. AJ Brown caught eight passes for 110 yards and a touchdown against Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, Devonta Smith caught 11 passes for 109 yards and a touchdown in his own right.

Jalen Hurts and Philadelphia's offense got off to a fantastic start. They got off to a 17-3 lead in the second quarter and appeared ready to break the game open. However, the Steelers pulled the game back. Two scores before halftime made it a 17-13 game. In the end, though, the Eagles pulled away to move to 12-2.

The Eagles also received good news in terms of results elsewhere. The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday by the score of 48-42. As a result, both teams are now 12-2, making the race for the top seed in the NFC even more intense.