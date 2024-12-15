After the rumors of Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown having tension between each other were cleaned up earlier today, the two connected on a touchdown and then ended up celebrating together.

Hours before their matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, it was reported that the tension between Brown and Hurts was overblown, according to FOX NFL Sunday insider Jay Glazer.

“In a team meeting this week, Eagles DE Brandon Graham apologized for his radio comments, and Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown dapped each other up in front of the team to show that everything is good,” Glazer reported, per Meirov.

With the touchdown, it looks like the two don't have any chemistry issues, and them celebrating together should be more of an indicator that all is well.

Brandon Graham reports tension within Eagles team

Earlier in the week, Brandom Graham shared that there may be problems between A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts.

“The person that's complaining needs to be accountable. I'm just being honest. You know, I don't know the whole story, but I know that 1 is trying, and 11 could be a little better with how he responds to things. And they was friends before this. It's like man, but things have changed, and I understand that because life happens. But we've gotta, it's the business side that we have to make sure that we don't let the personal get in the way of the business,” Graham told reporters.

Brown has been vocal throughout the season about the Eagles offense, but most notably, the passing game. Saquon Barkley has held down the running game with his MVP-type season, but it seems like there have been some inconsistencies between Hurts and the wide receivers.

If Hurts can get on the same page as his receivers, it's going to be hard to stop the Eagles' offense as a whole, especially in the playoffs.