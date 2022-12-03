By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

Sunday night will be a bit of a special occasion for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown. That’s because this will be the first time he will return to Tennessee since his trade from the Titans. It will be a big night for Brown, who was drafted by the Titans in the second round back in 2019.

Ahead of this matchup, AJ Brown shared his thoughts on the trade from the Titans to the Eagles to Josh Tolentino. The wide receiver said that he expects a mixed reaction from the fanbase of his former team. Brown also said that he believes he was the true winner of the trade, as he was able to secure his family’s future.

AJ Brown: “I’m thankful for Tennessee, but I’m here in Philly now. … I’m pretty sure there’s some [Titans fans] that still love me, and I’m pretty sure there’s some people that hate my guts. I feel like regardless of how the trade went down, me personally, I feel like I’ve won. I changed my family’s life forever. That’s the goal.”

AJ Brown was traded by the Titans to the Eagles during the offseason after failing to come to terms with a contract extension. Shortly after the trade, the wide receiver signed a four-year, $100 million dollar deal with Philly. That kind of money will surely set his family for life, hence Brown’s reaction.

It also helps that the trade was a big win for the Eagles on the field. AJ Brown has been the catalyst for Jalen Hurts’ breakout year this season. His ability to give consistent production in the passing game made Philly a much more complete team. It’s a big reason why they sit on top of the NFL with a 10-1 record.

The true test, though, will come in the playoffs. Can AJ Brown and the Eagles prove that their dream season is real and isn’t a mirage?