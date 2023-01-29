The Philadelphia Eagles are headed back to the Super Bowl after defeating the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFC Championship, 31-7. It will be their second Super Bowl appearance in the last six seasons.

The Eagles were extremely physical on both sides of the ball. They were facing one of the league’s best rush defenses. Yet, they were able to open holes for a number of large gains, including three long rushing touchdowns. Miles Sanders ripped off two of them in the first half. Boston Scott even got into the action scoring from 10 yards out with 16 seconds left in the half.

The game was turned on its head very early. Eagles star edge rusher Hassan Reddick strip sacked 49ers QB Brock Purdy on San Francisco’s opening drive. On the play, Purdy hurt his elbow and reportedly suffered nerve damage.

He was then replaced by Josh Johnson, the 10-year veteran backup. Johnson was clearly in over his head and did not look competent enough to help the 49ers offense. It was his fumble that led to Scott’s rushing touchdown late in the first half.

The Eagles took advantage of the 49ers inability to throw. They forced San Francisco into numerous long third down situations and kept them from converting.

During the third quarter, Johnson suffered a concussion, forcing Purdy back into the game. However, he was clearly unable to throw the football. San Francisco attempted two total passes in the second half, despite trailing by double digits throughout.

Nevertheless, Philadelphia earned the right to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.