Philadelphia Eagles punter Brett Kern unleashed a dismal kick in the first quarter of the NFC Championship, but it turns out it may not have been his fault. The Eagles’ punter attempted to plead his case to the referees that a SkyCam wire had interfered with the ball mid-flight. It seems as if most of his teammates saw that same thing, however, due to the lack of a camera monitoring the area, officials were forced to disregard that theory, due to insufficient evidence.

In an awkward announcement, the lead referee declared that officials weren’t able to determine whether or not the ball actually hit the wire.

“We cannot confirm whether the ball hit the wire or not,” said the official in a stadium-wide announcement.

Kern was in utter disbelief after the referees made their decision, and it’s easy to see why. After a controversial missed call on a Devonta Smith “catch,” the referees were once again put in a tough position after Kern’s punt (potentially) clipped the wire of the SkyCam high above the playing field.

The Eagles bench immediately began pointing to the sky in unison during the kick, indicating they all noticed the same thing at the same time. Unfortunately, officials were unable to confirm that the ball hit the SkyCam wire, so the ball was placed where it went out of bounds (in addition to some penalty yards on the play).

It was slightly controversial, but ultimately not too consequential as the Eagles managed to force the 49ers to punt it away on their subsequent drive.