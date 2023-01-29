It only took one drive for some big-time controversy to occur during the NFC Championship on Sunday. After DeVonta Smith extended the Philadelphia Eagles‘ opening drive, during which they scored, with an incredible one-handed catch, replays later on indicated that he may not have secured the ball, after all. The Eagles wisely rushed to the line and snapped their next play, eliminating any chance the Niners had for a review, but closer looks at Smith’s heroic “catch” indicate it was, in fact, an incompletion.

As evidenced in the replays shown on the national broadcast, Smith did not control the ball all the way to the ground. However, because officials did not catch this live and the 49ers opted against throwing a quick challenge flag, the Eagles were able to get off scot-free.

Miles Sanders punched in a touchdown a few players later, and the Eagles took a 7-0 NFC Championship lead. Had the Niners challenged the play, they’d have gotten the ball via a turnover on downs, and this game would be looking vastly different.

At the end of the day, the Eagles did everything right with their quick-thinking decision to get their next play off hastily. In doing so, they made it impossible for the 49ers to have a closer look at the questionable call, something Kyle Shanahan and Co. will regret not having done.

It’s certainly a controversial non-call on the Devonta Smith catch, and the Eagles were absolutely the beneficiaries. Niners fans will certainly be fuming in the aftermath of the Eagles’ early score, and after an unfortunate Brock Purdy fumble shortly after, things are only getting worse in the opening quarter.