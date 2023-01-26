And then there were four. The NFL season is coming down to the wire, which means only the best of the best still remain in the Super Bowl race. The Philadelphia Eagles set to host the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, just one win away from returning to the Super Bowl. With that in mind, it’s time for some Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship bold predictions.

The Eagles are coming off a big 38-7 victory over the New York Giants in the Divisional Round. In the regular season, Philadelphia tied with the Kansas City Chiefs for the best record in the NFL at 14-3. Not only that but the team had eight Pro Bowlers and six All-Pro players.

For our preview and predictions on the Eagles’ NFC title game matchup against the 49ers, listen below:

On the other side of the matchup, San Francisco has defeated the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys in the postseason. Dating back to the regular season, the 49ers are now on a 12-game winning streak and look dangerous even with seventh-round pick Brock Purdy starting under center.

With two of the best teams in the league taking the field on Sunday, this matchup could be one for the ages. With that being said, here are some bold predictions for the Eagles as they face the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

3. Philadelphia sacks Brock Purdy at least twice

Although Philadelphia’s offense deserves its praise, the defense also deserves major recognition. This Eagles unit played a big role in the team’s success in the 2022 season and should be key on Sunday against the 49ers

In the regular season, the Eagles’ defense had 17 interceptions, good for the top five in the NFL. Additionally, they had 70 sacks, the best mark in the league. For comparison, the second-best was Kansas City with 55, indicating the Eagles’ incredible ability to get after opposing quarterbacks.

Most notably, the Birds became the first team in NFL history to have four players with double-digit sacks in the regular season. Haason Reddick led the way with 16 while Javon Hargrave, Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham had 11 each.

In the NFC Championship Game, Philadelphia should have a tough challenge. In the regular season, San Francisco’s offense allowed just 31 sacks, the sixth-best mark in the league. However, in eight games with meaningful snaps for the 49ers, Brock Purdy was sacked multiple times in four opportunities. This includes their Divisional Round contest against the Cowboys last weekend.

Because of what Philadelphia’s defense has shown this season, the bold prediction is that the Eagles will sack Purdy at least twice on Sunday. Should that happen, the Birds could limit the 49ers’ presence on offense, forcing bad throws and short gains.

2. Jalen Hurts finishes with 350+ total yards

It’s no secret that the Eagles’ emergence as a top team happened thanks to Jalen Hurts’ breakout season. In just his second season as a full-time starter, the quarterback earned his first Pro Bowl selection and was named to the Second-Team All-Pro.

In the regular season, Hurts led the team to a 14-1 record when he was healthy. He completed 66.5 percent of his passes for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns against six interceptions. He also added 760 rushing yards for 13 scores.

For his performances, the NFL recently named Hurts as a finalist for both the MVP and Offensive Player of the Year Awards. He joins Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson as the only finalists in both categories.

The bold prediction is that Hurts will show his MVP-level play in the NFC Championship Game. Expect him to be a threat both through the air and on the ground. It would not be a surprise if he ends up recording more than 350 total yards in the game thanks to his passing accuracy and legs.

1. Eagles win by one score, advance to Super Bowl

At the end of the day, this game involves two of the most consistent teams of the regular season. Both are on hot streaks with Hurts and Purdy, so Sunday should be nothing short of a battle.

According to FanDuel, the Eagles are the favorite to win this matchup. However, the spread is currently only -2.5. This means that most people expect this to be a very close game. It would not be a surprise if this is a back-and-forth contest that might become a defensive showing at some point.

Still, one thing that might help Philadelphia is the Lincoln Financial Field. With Hurts, the Birds lost just one game at home this season. With this being their last home game of the season and with a shot at the Super Bowl, the Eagles should have a packed house on Sunday.

This will also be Purdy’s first playoff game on the road. As a rookie, it is uncertain whether or not he is fully prepared for this moment.

All things considered, the bold prediction is that Philadelphia will end up winning the NFC Championship. That way, the Eagles will punch their ticket to Arizona and be closer to their second Super Bowl in franchise history.