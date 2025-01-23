Darius Slay still provides the Philadelphia Eagles with plenty of good performances, and the team got a good injury update for his cornerback mate. However, the Eagles received concerning practice updates from Dallas Goedert and Cam Jurgens, according to a post on X by Jeff McLane.

Some clarification/update on this: TE Dallas Goedert is out here but he’s not warming up. C Cam Jurgens isn’t out here at all.

Goedert caught four passes in each of the Eagles' first two playoff games and typically gives the team good production at the position. Meanwhile, Jurgens made 16 starts this season and turned in his first Pro Bowl performance in his third year in the league.

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert has ankle injury

On the season, Goedert had 42 receptions for 496 yards with two touchdowns, appearing in 10 regular-season games. But he’s also been a part of the Eagles’ impressive running game as well, according to a post on YouTube by Inside the Iggles.

“Yeah physical blocker,” Sirianni said. “It does the things that you need your tight end to do being able to hold the point. You know on on the front side very athletic on the back side. (He’s) able to do a lot of different things and you can be multiple in your schemes with him in there.

“Dallas is a big playmaker when the ball is in his hands. But what makes him a complete tight end is his ability to block in all the different schemes he can do.”

Eagles C Cam Jurgens made strides this year

Of course, Jurgens had to face the questions about whether he could replace Jason Kelce as the Eagles’ center. Jurgens answered in a big way. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said Jurgens, who has a back injury, stood up strong this year, according to nfl.com.

“I think he's done a really nice job,” coach Nick Sirianni said at the end of the regular season. “It's never easy to replace a legend … we all know how special of a player and leader Jason Kelce was. He had to step in and fill those shoes.

“Obviously, you look at everything first. You look at having 13 wins. Cam is the center of a 13-win football team. He's got to play well for that to happen. He's played good for us to be able to do that. You've got a 2,000-yard rusher, which is special. The center's got to play good for that to happen as well. I think all the writing is on the wall of how good of football he's played. And all the good things he's done. Based off what this team has done. And never easy to do what he had to do there. But he's really played good football through these 16 games.”