The Eagles conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday in preparation for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field against the Washington Commanders. Head Coach Nick Sirianni informed reporters that quarterback Jalen Hurts (knee) and cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (shoulder) would be involved, and both players participated.

Had the Eagles held a full practice, both Hurts and Mitchell would have participated in a limited capacity. Mitchell, who exited Sunday’s win during the first defensive drive, said, “Feeling good, ready to go this Sunday. Just tried to make a tackle, kind of like felt something in my shoulder/neck area, just couldn't come back in.”

Quinyon Mitchell's first year with the Eagles

Mitchell has played a crucial role in the Eagles' secondary this season, lining up alongside veteran Darius Slay Jr. on the outside. Mitchell’s ability to shut down opposing wide receivers has been vital to the Eagles' success, and his potential return next week gives a major lift to a team aiming for a Super Bowl appearance.

Rookie standout Cooper DeJean has also impressed as the team’s nickelback, contributing to one of the league’s most promising young defensive units.

The Eagles rookie cornerback’s presence will be vital in the upcoming matchup against Washington, which boasts a passing attack led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. With a strong receiving corps, including Terry McLaurin and Dyami Brown, the Commanders present a tough challenge for the Eagles’ secondary. Mitchell's ability to regain full strength will be a key focus as Philadelphia prepares for its most critical game of the season.

Mitchell’s rookie season has been impressive, with the cornerback earning recognition for his instincts and ball skills. He has quickly become a defensive cornerstone for the Eagles, who have leaned on their young secondary all season. His performance next Sunday could play a pivotal role in whether Philadelphia secures its spot in Super Bowl LIX.

While Mitchell has expressed confidence in his chances to play, his participation in practice over the next two days will determine if he enters Sunday’s game with an injury designation.

More injuries for the Eagles

As for Jalen Hurts, he said he's “taking it a day at a time” and confirmed he will play Sunday. When asked if the knee injury would affect his running ability, Hurts responded, “Every game is different.”

Tight end Dallas Goedert, who has totaled eight catches for 103 yards and a touchdown in the playoffs, would have been sidelined from practice due to an ankle injury. Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens, who has played every offensive snap during the playoffs, would have missed practice because of a back injury.

The rest of the team would have participated in practice, at least on a limited basis. Wide receiver and punt returner Britain Covey, who had his 21-day practice window activated on Wednesday, was limited in practice due to the neck injury that landed him on Injured Reserve.

As the Eagles gear up for a crucial matchup, all attention will focus on Hurts' and Mitchell's recovery and how they could influence their championship hopes.