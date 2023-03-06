Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay left the Detroit Lions in 2020 due to issues with then-head coach Matt Patricia. In 2023, Slay and Patricia could reunite once again.

The Eagles are reportedly interested in hiring Patricia as their linebackers coach. Patricia spent last season as the de facto offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots.

The report of Patricia’s potential move to Philadelphia caught the eye of NFL legend Charles Woodson. Woodson took to Twitter on Sunday, giving his take on the situation between the player and coach.

The player is gonna play doesn’t mean he has to like him https://t.co/xlJReu0n4P — Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) March 6, 2023

Quandre Diggs, a former Lions teammate of Slay’s, responded to Woodson on Sunday night. Slay caught wind of Diggs’s response, and backed up his former teammate in the exchange.

To his credit, Slay iterated his desire to play ball regardless of whether Patricia joins the Eagles. “Gots to do my job to many guys depend on me!” Slay said in response to Woodson on Twitter.

The issues between Darius Slay and Patricia certainly haven’t resolved themselves. That was evident before this exchange when Slay spoke about the issues that led to his Detroit departure during Super Bowl week.

“He basically just said, ‘You are not in that category yet.’ At that time, I only had one Pro Bowl but now I’m at five, so I want to know how he feels about that now,” Slay said.

“I don’t wish bad on him, but as a man, me and him just don’t get along. He’s a smart coach, he knows his X’s and O’s, but the disrespect is not what I’m with,” the Eagles corner continued.

While Philadelphia may like Patricia as a coach, it seems like a surefire way to upset a cornerstone of their defense. This situation is one to keep an eye on as things develop over the coming days.