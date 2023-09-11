Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith did a “rock the baby” touchdown celebration in his team's 25-20 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday. It wasn't just an ordinary touchdown celebration – it was a tribute to his newborn daughter Kyse.

DeVonta Smith showed his appreciation for his new baby after he hauled in a five-yard touchdown pass from Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, per NFL Network's James Palmer. Smith's touchdown reception gave Philly a commanding 16-0 lead with 2:39 left in the first quarter. He finished the game with 47 receiving yards on seven receptions.

The Patriots answered with touchdowns from Hunter Henry and Kendrick Bourne in the second quarter. New England's defense held serve to trim the deficit to 16-14 at the half. The Patriots threatened with Bourne's second touchdown reception with 3:37 left in the game. Fortunately, the Eagles held on to earn their first road win of the season.

There's a good chance DeVonta Smith didn't get a full night's rest prior to the Eagles' win on Sunday. Smith recently admitted he sleeps just four hours the night before game day. Fathers are used to sleepless nights with a new baby around. With that in mind, it's a safe bet DeVonta Smith got by on a few hours of sleep welcoming baby Kyse into the world.

Consequently, Smith's lack of sleep strategy worked like a charm. The recently-named Eagles team captain scored his first touchdown of the season and helped his team win on the road. Will DeVonta Smith record his second straight 1,000-yard season and help Philly win its second Super Bowl title? Stay tuned.