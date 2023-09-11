Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith did a “rock the baby” touchdown celebration in his team's 25-20 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday. It wasn't just an ordinary touchdown celebration – it was a tribute to his newborn daughter Kyse.

DeVonta Smith showed his appreciation for his new baby after he hauled in a five-yard touchdown pass from Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, per NFL Network's James Palmer. Smith's touchdown reception gave Philly a commanding 16-0 lead with 2:39 left in the first quarter. He finished the game with 47 receiving yards on seven receptions.

#eagles WR DeVonta Smith rocked the baby after his touchdown today. It’s because he welcomed a daughter, Kyse, yesterday. Pretty incredible 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/SFmlA0mjLR — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 11, 2023

The Patriots answered with touchdowns from Hunter Henry and Kendrick Bourne in the second quarter. New England's defense held serve to trim the deficit to 16-14 at the half. The Patriots threatened with Bourne's second touchdown reception with 3:37 left in the game. Fortunately, the Eagles held on to earn their first road win of the season.

There's a good chance DeVonta Smith didn't get a full night's rest prior to the Eagles' win on Sunday. Smith recently admitted he sleeps just four hours the night before game day. Fathers are used to sleepless nights with a new baby around. With that in mind, it's a safe bet DeVonta Smith got by on a few hours of sleep welcoming baby Kyse into the world.

Consequently, Smith's lack of sleep strategy worked like a charm. The recently-named Eagles team captain scored his first touchdown of the season and helped his team win on the road. Will DeVonta Smith record his second straight 1,000-yard season and help Philly win its second Super Bowl title? Stay tuned.