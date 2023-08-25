Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith's pre-game ritual is one of the most unusual in the NFL.

Smith joined “The Pivot Podcast” hosts Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder this week. The Eagles wideout shared his thoughts on his Alabama roots Henry Ruggs, and Jalen Hurts. He also discussed his pre-game ritual that included some unusual habits, per The Comeback's Kevin Harrish.

“I don't need a lot of sleep. I get four hours of sleep, I'm good. All I need is four hours. If I get a full eight hours, I ain't gonna be worth nothing the next day,” Smith said.

DeVonta Smith's pre-game nutrition ritual is also different from hard-training athletes' staples of grilled chicken and broccoli. His game day breakfast consists of the usual McDonald's morning staples.

“If it's a home game, I'm going to McDonald's. I'm not even gonna lie to you, I get a McGriddle, two hash browns, and an orange juice. I gotta have it,” Smith told Clark and Co.

DeVonta Smith is gearing up for a breakout season with the Eagles in 2023

DeVonta Smith's tactics seem to work. He racked up his first 1,000-yard receiving season in 2022. Smith, one of Hurts' favorite targets, has caught for 2,112 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in two seasons with the Eagles.

Did Smith's sleep depravation habit and fascination for McDonald's help him win the 2020 Heisman Trophy? Only he knows, for sure. Nevertheless, he recently declared himself the fifth-best wide receiver in Alabama football history.

Smith's insane athleticism also helped drive Richard Sherman into retirement. Smith stopped abruptly while running on a comeback route with the latter covering him in his rookie season in 2021.

Sherman, who played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his final season, felt his groin giving out. At that point, Sherman hoped Hurts wouldn't throw the ball to Smith. To Sherman's relief, Hurts didn't.

For his part, DeVonta Smith is gearing up for his second consecutive 1,000-yard season thanks to his lack of sleep and love of McDonald's on game days.