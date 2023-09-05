The Philadelphia Eagles have announced the team captains for the 2023 season. This year, wide receivers AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith will be captains for the first time in their careers, and head coach Nick Sirianni couldn’t be happier.

“They have special leadership qualities and they play tremendous football, and they lead in their own way. Really happy for them,” Sirianni said after the announcement, per Philadelphia Enquirer Eagles beat writer Josh Tolentino on Twitter.

In addition to AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith, the Eagles will also be led by many familiar names who helped guide the team to the Super Bowl last season. These other Eagles captains are quarterback Jalen Hurts, cornerback Darius Slay, kicker Jake Elliott, defensive end Brandon Graham, center Jason Kelce, offensive tackle Lane Johnson, and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Nick Sirianni and the Eagles kick off their 2023 campaign on Sunday vs. the New England Patriots. The team will be looking to avoid the dreaded Super Bowl runners-up hangover that often prevents teams from getting back to the big game.

To win the NFC again, WRs AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith will have to be a big part of the offense. Last year, Brown’s first in Philly, the veteran wideout put up 88 catches for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns. And Smith had an incredible sophomore season, leading the team with 95 grabs for 1,196 yards and seven touchdowns.

Only the Miami Dolphins WRs Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle had more combined receiving yards than these two Eagles teammates and newly minted captains.