By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The Philadelphia Eagles offense has been taking the NFL by storm all season long, and that has continued into Week 14 against the New York Giants. Philly raced out to a 14-0 lead early in the game, and it was thanks to a big play on a gutsy decision to go for it on fourth-down that led to a huge 41-yard touchdown for DeVonta Smith.

This was a huge play call that certainly could have worked against Philadelphia, especially if one of the two Giants defenders covering him could have come away with the football. They both whiffed on their attempts to slow down DeVonta Smith, though, and he ended up coasting into the end zone for a huge touchdown.

Things would only get better for the Eagles when New York’s punter Jamie Gillan had a very strange punt that resulted in him dropping the ball before somehow kicking it off the bounce. Gillan somehow got it to travel 15 yards, but a 10-yard penalty on Gillan for an illegal kick made it essentially a five-yard punt.

The Giants punter Jamie Gillan totally botched this snap 😂 pic.twitter.com/ayX37sId35 — DIE-HARD 🦅 Fans (@Eaglesfans9) December 11, 2022

This would lead to more joy for Eagles fans, because their ensuing drive ended up lasting just one play. That play ended up being a 33-yard touchdown from Hurts to A.J. Brown that saw him get wide open on a deep crossing route and easily find his way into the end zone.

This would extend the Eagles lead to 21-0, and based on how good they have looked on both sides of the ball, it doesn’t seem like New York has a very good shot at pulling off a wild comeback. Hurts and company don’t seem set to slow down, and this one could get even uglier as the day goes on.