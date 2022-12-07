By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

Jalen Hurts is having a great season for the Philadelphia Eagles. The young quarterback has silenced his doubters and is leading his squad to the best record in the NFL. Additionally, he is starting to collect the hardware to show it.

Hurts has won back-to-back NFC Player of the Week awards after his demolition of the Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans. He is the first player in Eagles history to win it in consecutive weeks and joins an exclusive list of players to win it multiple times in the same season, joining the likes of Michael Vick and Donovan McNabb.

Jalen Hurts is the first player in Eagles history to receive a Player of the Week award in consecutive weeks. The NFL has given out the awards since 1984. Here's a look at Eagles who've won multiple Player of the Week awards in the same year: pic.twitter.com/ziuCQ5UiCA — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) December 7, 2022

In 12 games this season, Hurts has a completion percentage of 68.1 percent, has thrown for 2,940 yards, 20 touchdowns and just three interceptions and has rushed for 609 yards and nine touchdowns. The Eagles offense is one of the best units in the league with talent all over the unit. The man under center is leading the way as a nasty dual-threat option and posting one of the best seasons ever for a Philly quarterback.

Jalen Hurts has a very solid MVP case but may have a tough time beating out Patrick Mahomes for the award. The Kansas City Chiefs superstar is leading the best offense in the NFL and is leading the league in passing yards and touchdown passes. Still, regardless of whether Hurts takes home the award, the 2022 season will be a great one to look back on for him.