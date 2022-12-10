By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Philadelphia Eagles will travel to take on the New York Giants in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Raiders-Rams prediction and pick, laid out below.

Philadelphia has emerged from the pack in a loaded NFC East, sitting in first place with an 11-1 record. Head coach Nick Sirianni has his team primed for the playoffs and a possible run at a championship. Philadelphia started the season 8-0 before losing, now have resumed a three-game winning streak.

New York has surprised many, going 7-4-1 this season, third place in the NFC East. New head coach Brian Daboll has a chance to win Coach of the Year, which would become all but a certainty should his team make the playoffs. Daboll has won over the fanbase with the new success.

Here are the Eagles-Giants NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Eagles-Giants Odds

Philadelphia Eagles: -7 (-115)

New York Giants: +7 (-105)

Over: 44.5 (-114)

Under: 44.5 (-106)

Why The Eagles Could Cover The Spread

Jalen Hurts has emerged as a star at the quarterback position, completing 68.1 percent of his passes for 2,940 yards with 20 touchdowns and just three interceptions. Hurts is also tied for the team lead with nine rushing touchdowns. Hurts has long been known for his rushing ability, but the steps he has taken forward as a thrower has taken the team to the next level. Miles Sanders leads the team with 924 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Hurts ranks second with 609 rushing yards. Philadelphia has totaled 1,855 rushing yards and 23 (!!!) rushing touchdowns as a team. New York has allowed 1,693 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns as a team.

AJ Brown has been the best thing to happen for Philadelphia, leading the team with 950 receiving yards and nine touchdown catches. DeVonta Smith is second with 711 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Philadelphia has averaged 28.2 points per game, which ranks second in the league.

Philadelphia’s defense has been dominant as well, ranking seventh by allowing 18.8 points per game. Haason Reddick leads the team with nine sacks, and Javon Hargrave has sacked opponents eight times. Philadelphia has sacked their opponents 42 (!!!) times, while New York has allowed 37. Yikes.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

Daniel Jones has taken huge leaps in his development, completing 66.0 percent of his passes for 2,365 yards with 11 touchdowns and only four interceptions. Jones has been more of a rusher this season, ranking second with 522 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Saquon Barkley leads the team with 1,055 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. New York has totaled 1,796 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns as a team. Philadelphia has allowed 1,415 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns as a team.

Injuries have hampered the Giants’ wideouts, but Darius Slayton leads the team with 566 receiving yards and is tied for the team lead with two touchdowns. Richie James and Daniel Bellinger are also tied with two touchdown catches. Bellinger has recently returned from a scary eye injury. New York has averaged 20.4 points per game, which ranks 21st in the league. The team’s season high in points is just 27.

Defense has been a stronger suit of this team, ranking 12th by allowing 21.0 points per game. Dexter Lawrence leads the team with six sacks, while New York has totaled 25 sacks as a team. Philadelphia has allowed 30 sacks.

Final Eagles-Giants Prediction & Pick

Maybe it is my Giants’ optimism, but give me New York here.

Final Eagles-Giants Prediction & Pick: New York +7 (-105), over 44.5 (-114)