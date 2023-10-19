Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith sat out the team's practice on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury. And while he did participate in Thursday's practice, Smith popping up on the injury report surely scared Birds fans (and plenty of fantasy football players.)

But Smith has no doubts for Sunday night's clash with the Miami Dolphins. “You ain’t gotta worry bout me! I’ll be out there,” Smith assured reporters on Thursday afternoon, per the Philadelphia Inquirer's Josh Tolentino.

Philly would be in a bind if Smith were to miss Week 7 or be compromised by the injury. And that's with the Eagles adding to their wide receiver room. Going up against a Dolphins team that is scoring at the league's highest rate by almost a full touchdown, the Eagles are going to need all the points they can muster to keep pace with Tyreek Hill and Co.

Smith is coming off two lackluster performances. In Week 5's 23-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams, the former Alabama star caught a single pass for six yards.

He followed that up in the Eagles' first loss of the season by posting a 5-44 line against the New York Jets. A decent effort, but not up to his 2022 standard. Smith hasn't found the endzone in four weeks, as A.J. Brown has dominated Philly's offense as QB Jalen Hurts' top weapon of choice.

But it will take plenty of firepower to keep pace with the Dolphins on Sunday night. Miami has scored 30+ points in four of its six games. Combined, they've outscored their last two opponents 73-37, and Hill is threatening NFL records with each passing week.

Smith will look to build on his last outing despite the hammy issue. If he doesn't, the Eagles are going to find themselves in trouble the way the Dolphins offense plays— fast.