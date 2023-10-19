The Philadelphia Eagles got significant injury updates on cornerback Darius Slay and wide receiver DeVonta Smith ahead of their game against the Miami Dolphins coming up on Sunday Night Football.

After not practicing on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury, DeVonta Smith participated in Thursday's practice, according to Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Smith came away with a hamstring injury after the loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. The team signed veteran wide receiver Julio Jones this week. Soon the Eagles' main wide receiver trip should be AJ Brown, Smith and Julio Jones.

Cornerback Darius Slay missed the game against the Jets due to a knee injury, but he participated in Thursday's practice as well. His return would be big, as the secondary of the Eagles has struggled a bit this season. It is also significant because of the matchup against the Dolphins. Miami has dangerous receivers in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, who are both some of the fastest players in the NFL, so cornerback play is going to be crucial in this game.

The reports on Smith and Slay come after the Eagles had gotten good indications when it comes to right tackle Lane Johnson, who left the Jets game with an ankle injury. The offense looked completely different with him out of the lineup, but it seems as if Lane Johnson is going to play this weekend.

The Eagles have a bunch of tough games coming up, and it starts with this game against the Dolphins on Sunday.