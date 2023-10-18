The Philadelphia Eagles recently agreed to a contract with veteran wide receiver Julio Jones. Some fans were confused by the signing, however. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni explained the move during a press conference, per Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

“Nick Sirianni said he sat down with GM Howie Roseman and they watched Julio Jones film together before the team ultimately decided to add the future Hall of Fame wide receiver: ‘It was pretty obvious last year that his film with Tampa was good,'” Tolentino reported.

What Julio Jones brings to the Eagles

The one thing that cannot be denied is that Jones brings a wealth of experience to Philadelphia. At 34-years old, Jones is not the player he once was. Still, his veteran leadership will help an Eagles team that is hungry to win the Super Bowl.

Jones has been in the NFL since 2011. He made his debut with the Atlanta Falcons and would remain in Atlanta through the 2020 season. Jones established himself as one of the best wide receivers in the league during his time with the Falcons, earning seven Pro Bowl selections.

He's led the league in receiving yards twice, receptions once, and receiving yards per game three times. There is no question that Jones will be well-respected on the Eagles.

It will be intriguing to see how Philadelphia utilizes him though. Again, he is 34 and isn't going to produce Pro Bowl-caliber numbers. However, he appeared in 10 games in 2022 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and reeled in 24 receptions for 299 yards and a pair of touchdowns. So Jones is still capable of offering decent production.

Eagles' 2023 season

For the most part, the Eagles have enjoyed a superb 2023 season. That said, they were upset by the New York Jets in Week 6, losing by a final score of 20-14. Philadelphia's record fell to 5-1 as a result of the defeat.

The Eagles' schedule gets even more difficult in Week 7 as they prepare for a clash with the talented Miami Dolphins on the road. The Eagles and Dolphins will go head-to-head on Sunday Night Football in what projects to be a competitive affair.