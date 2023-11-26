Fletcher Cox had to head to the locker room during the Eagles' Week 12 contest against the Bills due to a groin injury.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox had to leave Sunday's Week 12 showdown with the Buffalo Bills with a rather concerning groin injury.

Cox sparked major concerns when he was spotted limping on the sidelines. He didn't look bothered at all when coming off the field, but he started walking gingerly once he got to the the sidelines. He proceeded to walk to the blue medical tent before heading to the locker room to get checked further.

Fletcher Cox walks off the field into the locker room. pic.twitter.com/TFkeI7qWjO — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 26, 2023

Minutes later, the Eagles announced that Cox is questionable to return with a groin injury. The team also didn't provide further details about his condition, though many could assume it's not that serious considering that he was not immediately ruled out.

Hopefully, though, Fletcher Cox's injury is not really that significant and won't force him to miss some games moving forward. Groin injuries can be tricky, and depending on the severity, a week-long recovery period might not be enough.

Cox has 18 combined tackles so far in the season, along with 12 QB hits and 1.5 sacks. He remains a big part of the Eagles' defense, and his potential absence is going to be a critical hit for the Philadelphia franchise.

It is also worth noting that the Eagles entered the contest without star tackle Lane Johnson due to a groin injury as well. With that said, the last thing they need is for another key member of their roster to deal with a problematic health setback. Philadelphia is on a tight battle in the NFC East standings, with the Dallas Cowboys right on their tails, so they need as much healthy bodies they can get.