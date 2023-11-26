Philadelphia Eagles star tackle Lane Johnson has been downgraded on the injury report for the Week 12 matchup against the Eagles, according to Tom Pelissero.

The #Eagles have downgraded RT Lane Johnson (groin) to questionable for today's game vs. Buffalo. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 26, 2023

Johnson is a surprising add to the injury report for the Eagles, as he practiced all week and had not received any treatment for a groin injury prior to Sunday morning, according to Ian Rapoport.

Johnson reported to trainers this morning that he now has groin soreness. He's getting treatment and will have an MRI. Johnson fully participated all week and has not received any treatment until this morning. https://t.co/EwPYdARB1a — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 26, 2023

Eagles RT Lane Johnson's Week 12 status in doubt

The Eagles are wisely treating Johnson's sore groin very seriously by giving him an MRI to make sure that it's simply soreness and not any sort of tear. Johnson is a critical part of the Eagles offense and is widely considered to be one of the best right tackles in all of football.

Johnson has played in all 10 games for the Eagles this season, but has dealt with injuries in the past. Johnson missed two games last year and four in 2021, so his late appearance on the injury report is definitely worth monitoring. Johnson is a four-time Pro Bowl tackle and two-time All-Pro, and if it weren't for his durability issues, would likely be named to both of those teams every single season.

Johnson is currently ranked 9th out of 81 eligible tackles this season, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Eagles will host the Bills at 4:25pm ET in the late afternoon slate, so we'll have updates on Lane Johnson's groin injury and status for Week 12 as soon as they become available. For now, Johnson is listed as questionable but there should be more definitive news coming within an hour before kickoff in Philadelphia.