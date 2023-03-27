One of the worst-kept secrets in the NFL has been let out of the bag. Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said Monday that the team would like to extend quarterback Jalen Hurts “relatively soon,” according to Josh Tolentino.

“We want him here long-term. It’s going to be a priority for us to extend him,” Roseman said. “You have to navigate the offseason understanding that we’re not going to lose our franchise quarterback with one year left on his deal.”

Question marks surrounded Hurts after an up-and-down first season as a full-time starter in 2021. Despite leading the Eagles to a 9-8 record and a playoff berth, a year removed from a four-win season, many were skeptical about Hurts being the quarterback of the future for Philadelphia.

Hurts put all speculation to rest in 2022, leading the Eagles to a franchise-best 14 wins and a trip to the Super Bowl. Hurts accounted for 35 total touchdowns (22 passing, 13 rushing) and went 14-1 as a starter, finishing second in NFL MVP voting behind Patrick Mahomes.

It will be interesting to see what an extension will look like for Hurts and the Eagles. Surely the average annual salary will be a minimum of $40 million a year, putting Hurts among the top 10 highest-paid quarterbacks in the league.

For comparison, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who Hurts outplayed both times they faced off last season, including a playoff game, signed a four-year, $160 million deal at the beginning of this offseason.

Jalen Hurts is the franchise quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles, and the team plans to prove it to him with a massive contract extension soon.