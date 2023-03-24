The Philadelphia Eagles found a cheat code for short yardage situations last season with their now infamous push play. There is currently no rule proposal on the play and NFL Competition Committee chairman Rich McKay said there is no injury data that makes it cause for concern, reports AP Lead NFL Writer Rob Maaddi. For now, the play is to stay.

The Eagles were one of the best rushing teams in the NFL last season, and the push play was their go-to play call when needing a short conversion. Quarterback Jalen Hurts would take the snap and the rest of the backfield, including the tight end, would push Hurts from behind. It would usually result in a conversion.

Throughout the year, the play was a point of controversy for NFL media and fans. The major gripe with the play is that it is simply unfair in short yardage situations, as it is nearly impossible to stop the momentum it generates in order to gain just a yard or so.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Arguments against the play have not generated enough steam, as it now looks like the play will still be legal. Since the push play will still be allowed, it will be interesting to see if other teams adopt it.

Along with other teams adopting it, methods to stop the push play are sure to materialize on the defensive side of the ball. This could lead to greater argument in favor of banning the play. The most reasonable response would be to stack the defensive line right over the ball, and undoubtedly leading to a greater chance of injury.

Although the push play lives to see another day, its future in the NFL is not guaranteed. Next season will most likely decide that future.