Few NFL teams have the luxury of turning away extra depth. The position does not even necessarily matter. Injuries are a given in this unforgiving sport, and sometimes that improbable next man up could become a vital contributor during the regular season and possibly beyond. The Philadelphia Eagles’ biggest offseason moves are probably behind them, but there is still one player in NFL Free Agency who could make an unlikely impact.

Ezekiel Elliott is visibly declining and seemingly unwanted as he enters the market for the first time in his career. Long gone are days where he was among the most feared and complete running backs in the league. That man has been absent since the 2020-21 season, which is nearly the entirety of the six-year, $90 million extension ($50 million guaranteed) Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gave him in 2019.

Now I know you’re probably doing a double take on the headline of this piece. There’s no need. Despite a less than compelling opening argument, this is a pro-Zeke stance. All of that lambasting was done to really drive home my following point. Even with all of his current limitations, Elliott has scored 28 touchdowns during his three-year descent. That is quite good for someone allegedly finished.

The 2016 First-Team All-Pro has nothing left to lose, and honestly the Eagles don’t either. Elliott cashed in on his early years of greatness. He should be willing to sign a very affordable contract to come to Philadelphia and compete for something that always alluded him in Dallas- a Super Bowl.

There will be fans who have hesitation to bring in the 27-year-old, 28 by next season, due to the measly 3.8 yards per carry he amassed last season. Others will instinctively scrunch their face at the mere thought of Elliot in midnight green. Give the idea some time to sink in, and by the time we’re done, I will hopefully have sold you on this no-risk, medium-reward move.

Let’s dive right into why the Eagles must sign Ezekiel Elliott in NFL free agency.

Why the Eagles must sign RB Ezekiel Elliott

Motivation is not something that can be taught. Ezekiel Elliott’s release from the Cowboys has obviously left him feeling at least a little bitter given that he had their detested rival listed as one of the three teams he wants to play for next season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. If he wants to come to Philly for some good old fashioned revenge, then why should general manager Howie Roseman stand in his way.

Cowboys’ RB Ezekiel Elliott has narrowed down his options about where to play to the Eagles, Jets and Bengals, and he would like to make his decision about where to sign by the end of next week, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2023

Now, the Eagles are reportedly content with their running back room, which is currently led by the newly acquired Rashaad Penny and complemented by familiar faces Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott. Trey Sermon could also be in the mix. Four is already quite a crowd, but they should still make room for Elliott.

Penny should unquestionably be taking the bulk of the workload. The question, though, has always been his health. Unfortunately, that really is not a question at all. With 42 regular season games played out of a possible 82, head coach Nick Siriani probably can’t count on Penny being the starter all season long. While lacking his explosiveness, Elliott is an iron man who rarely misses action. He could be solid insurance if the worst case scenario happens.

Gainwell could still maintain a decent role as a pass-catching specialist. Scott is best utilized in the red zone, but as already mentioned, Elliott provides that in spades. Moreover, he offers more upside. Zeke will block and do all the dirty work for a chance at a ring and to see the Cowboys twice a year.

Jalen Hurts is a star who is one of the best in the game at the QB sneak. But why put more burden on a high-end talent you are going to invest a lot of money in? Especially when Elliott is more than willing to charge through the trenches. There is only one factor I will accept as a legitimate reason not to pursue him. And that is a man who has also made his bones in Texas.

Bijan Robinson is the most highly touted running back prospect since Saquon Barkley. Roseman has two first round picks to work with, but he is in a tough spot. No. 10 is probably be too early for a team that lost plenty of premium talent in Javon Hargrave and CJ Gardner-Johnson. No. 30 will be too late, though. Obviously, they can trade up, but there will be other teams eyeing the unanimous All-American.

Hoping to land Robinson at the risk of losing a should-be cheap veteran is ill-advised. Sign Elliott and cut him later if you must. There will be a team that adds him, and the Eagles should make sure it’s them.

Awareness is key in every transaction. Both parties will know what they want out of this marriage. Elliot wants to prove he can still be an effective football player, and Philly could use someone who knows their role and can perform it well. Elliott eats at the goal line. That equates to plenty of points.

You may think it’s crazy, but Ezekiel Elliott could be a piece in a championship puzzle. The Eagles should not scoff at that, either