The team's coach and quarterback detail what went wrong.

The Philadelphia Eagles are left wondering what happened after getting blown out 32-9 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

The Eagles weren't able to stop Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay offense. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers' defense never allowed quarterback Jalen Hurts to get comfortable.

After the game, Hurts and Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni broke down the blowout.

Sirianni took accountability for the loss, according to Dave Zangara of NBC Sports Philly:

“'I didn’t do a good enough job.' — Nick Sirianni Says they just couldn’t get out of the rut they were in”

When asked if the Eagles' issues could be fixed, Sirianni answered in the affirmative, according to Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green:

“Nick Sirianni says he’s confident the Eagles can fix things because ‘we believe in ourselves.'”

Meanwhile, quarterback Jalen Hurts, who struggled his way to 250 passing yards but only one touchdown pass, took ownership for the missed opportunities, according to Martin Frank of The Delaware News-Journal:

“Jalen Hurts: ‘We didn’t play well enough … where we are as a team, we had a ton of opportunities to do great things. We didn’t take advantage and it’s me taking ownership of that.' #Eagles”

Philadelphia started the 2023 NFL season confident that it could be a better version of the team that represented the NFC at Super Bowl 57. It looked as though that was the case when Philly went 10-2 after the first 12 weeks of the season. Since Week 12, however, the Eagles struggled greatly, going 1-5 from Week 13 to Week 18.

Now an offseason of change is likely here for the Eagles, who need to retool and try again next season.