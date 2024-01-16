Eagles' Jason Kelce was visibly distraught after potentially suffering the last loss of his illustrious NFL career.

The Philadelphia Eagles had a 10-1 record on Week 12 of the 2023-24 season. But a lot can change in a few weeks' time in the uber-competitive NFL. Since their huge win over the Buffalo Bills during the aforementioned gameweek, the Eagles proceeded to go 1-5, limping their way into the postseason. And now, the Eagles have reached what seemed like the only logical destination for the journey of putridity they've been on for the past few weeks, suffering a 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs.

Of course, losses are always painful to deal with for any team, whether it happens in September or in January. But given how excellently the Eagles performed to start the year, suffering a playoff exit in this manner will elicit the kind of pain one would immediately wish they hadn't. But for Eagles center Jason Kelce, who is already 36 years old and approaching retirement, the devastation caused by this loss may be unlike any other as he is nearing retirement.

Following the Eagles' season-ending defeat at Raymond James Stadium, Kelce exited the game while visibly distraught. The 36-year old center, who's had an illustrious NFL career, was visibly holding back tears in the immediate aftermath of the game and while he was walking back to the locker room.

Jason Kelce, who is an Eagles lifer, is a seven-time Pro Bowler, and despite already being 36 years of age, he remains one of the most solid centers in the entire NFL. Alas, all good things come to an end. It remains to be seen if Kelce has indeed played his last snap, but the veteran has already floated the possibilities that await him in his life after football.

This was certainly not the way Kelce envisioned his career would end. After all, the Eagles made it all the way to the Super Bowl last season (losing to the Kansas City Chiefs) and they looked like world-beaters for much of 2023. Perhaps due to the disappointing nature of the Eagles' playoff exit, Kelce ends up playing at least one more season to try and help the team avenge this painstaking defeat.