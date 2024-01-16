The Philadelphia Eagles saw their season crash and burn Monday night, as they suffered an embarrassing 32-9 loss to Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And as expected, social media has lit up Nick Sirianni and company with all sorts of reactions, mostly hilarious ones.

Eagles clowned nonstop by the internet after loss to the Buccaneers

Jalen Hurts playing for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Many fans have kept receipts of Sirianni mocking Kansas City Chiefs fans following the Eagles' win at Arrowhead Stadium in a Super Bowl rematch back in Week 11, and now, they're using that to mock Philadelphia.

Eagles fans who also had the time of their life mocking the Dallas Cowboys after Dak Prescott and company got crushed by the Green Bay Packers are also now getting a taste of their own medicine.

RECOMMENDED
Baker Mayfield (Buccaneers) looking hyped and with woke eyes
Buccaneers: Todd Bowles' rave Baker Mayfield review after QB 'never flinched' vs Eagles

Rexwell Villas ·

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield at the podium
Buccaneers news: Baker Mayfield shares powerful message after thrilling Wild Card win

Peter Sampson ·

Eagles Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson after Jalen Hurts loss to the Buccaneers
Eagles' Lane Johnson drops truth on potential Jason Kelce retirement, his own future

Jay Postrado ·

The Eagles' downfall must be tough to accept for their fans. Philadelphia started the 2023 NFL season confident that it could be a better version of the team that represented the NFC at Super Bowl 57. It looked as though that was the case when Philly went 10-2 after 12 weeks of football. Since Week 12, though, the Eagles appeared wobbly, going 1-5 from Week 13 to Week 18.

Those who believed that the Eagles would turn things around in the playoffs seemed to have overestimated the team, as evidenced by the blowout loss to the Buccaneers, who ravaged Philadelphia's defense from start to finish of the NFC wild-card game.

After wasting what once looked like a promising campaign, the Eagles may be making some some difficult decisions in the offseason, as they hope to bounce back stronger in 2024.