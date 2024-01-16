The internet has come together to troll the Eagles.

The Philadelphia Eagles saw their season crash and burn Monday night, as they suffered an embarrassing 32-9 loss to Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And as expected, social media has lit up Nick Sirianni and company with all sorts of reactions, mostly hilarious ones.

Eagles clowned nonstop by the internet after loss to the Buccaneers

Eagle fans are you okay? 😂 pic.twitter.com/keWzCH9okD — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 16, 2024

“Nick, are you getting fired tomorrow?” Nick Sirianni: pic.twitter.com/QDSJBw5oQJ — Kendall Beck (@KBeckEagles) January 16, 2024

Many fans have kept receipts of Sirianni mocking Kansas City Chiefs fans following the Eagles' win at Arrowhead Stadium in a Super Bowl rematch back in Week 11, and now, they're using that to mock Philadelphia.

The 10-1 Eagles finished with a 1-6 collapse. You hate to see it.

pic.twitter.com/3lErQbIq2q — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 16, 2024

Eagles fans who also had the time of their life mocking the Dallas Cowboys after Dak Prescott and company got crushed by the Green Bay Packers are also now getting a taste of their own medicine.

Eagles and Cowboys fans arguing all offseason about who is more trash pic.twitter.com/4pnNeAOb6O — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) January 16, 2024

The #Eagles finished the season 2-6 after this video of Nick Sirianni surfaced:pic.twitter.com/BchfQNwQbq — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 16, 2024

Cowboys fans to Eagles fans pic.twitter.com/tgH0flYnOy — Overtime (@overtime) January 16, 2024

Nick Sirianni when he sees Mike McCarthy on the unemployment line next week pic.twitter.com/tM3G3wueph — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 16, 2024

Nick Sirianni's career went downhill after he tried to get cocky with Pete Carroll pic.twitter.com/gZr23DOwb7 — 🥷🏽vountee🐢 (@vountee) January 16, 2024

The Eagles' downfall must be tough to accept for their fans. Philadelphia started the 2023 NFL season confident that it could be a better version of the team that represented the NFC at Super Bowl 57. It looked as though that was the case when Philly went 10-2 after 12 weeks of football. Since Week 12, though, the Eagles appeared wobbly, going 1-5 from Week 13 to Week 18.

Those who believed that the Eagles would turn things around in the playoffs seemed to have overestimated the team, as evidenced by the blowout loss to the Buccaneers, who ravaged Philadelphia's defense from start to finish of the NFC wild-card game.

Nick Sirianni explaining to Eagles brass tomorrow why the team went from a Super Bowl appearance & 10-1 start to 11-7 & wild card baby food pic.twitter.com/QlPdjBV77D — Nico (@elitetakes_) January 16, 2024

Nick Sirianni when he finds out he’s gonna be coaching in the Mid American Conference tomorrow pic.twitter.com/OuVFS5JQ8H — Cole Adams (@coleadamss) January 16, 2024

After wasting what once looked like a promising campaign, the Eagles may be making some some difficult decisions in the offseason, as they hope to bounce back stronger in 2024.