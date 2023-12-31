Jalen Hurts received a fine for a horsecollar tackle he made on Adoree' Jackson during the Eagles' win over the Giants.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts reportedly has been fined $16,391 for a horsecollar tackle that occurred during the team's win over the New York Giants on Christmas Day.

The play in question was when Jalen Hurts threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown by Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson. As Adoree' Jackson entered the end zone, Hurts pulled him down and received a horsecollar penalty on the play.

The NFL fined #Eagles QB Jalen Hurts $16,391 for a horsecollar tackle last week — yanking down #Giants CB Adoree Jackson on this pick-six.pic.twitter.com/5vRxrIXX8L — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 30, 2023

The Eagles were up 20-10 at the time and driving in Giants territory, but the pick-six cut it to a one possession game. The Giants went for two after the horsecollar penalty on Hurts put the two-point try at the one yard line, and made it on a run by Saquon Barkley to cut the score to 20-18.

Luckily for Hurts and the Eagles, they went on to win the game, and it was only a costly turnover and penalty from a financial standpoint for the quarterback. However, it did make the game a lot closer than it needed to be for the Eagles. They ended up winning 33-25 after stopping a last-minute drive by Tyrod Taylor. And a key 3rd-and-20 conversion on the drive directly after the pick-six proved to be crucial in the game.

Although the game was not pretty, it was a win that the Eagles needed to regain first place in the NFC East ahead of the Dallas Cowboys. Wins in the last two weeks over the Arizona Cardinals and the Giants would mean that Philadelphia is the NFC East winner. The Eagles would then hope the San Francisco 49ers lose one game at least to give them the No. 1 seed in the NFC Playoffs.