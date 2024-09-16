As part of ESPN's programming ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles' Monday Night Football home opener, Jason Kelce sat down with Jalen Hurts their time together over the years. Hurts shared an emotional and earnest memory about Kelce, per NFL insider Ari Meirov.

“The one thing I respected about you so much was you had a lot on your plate. You had a lot you were responsible for but you always did it for the guy next to you. I love you.”

After the interview, Kelce got caught up in the moment and shared that he was rooting for Hurts and Eagles. Realizing his mistake as an interviewer, they shared a laugh.

“Go dominate… I mean, don’t dominate. I’m independent,” Kelce joked.

Hurts laughed, “Yeah, yeah. F that, we know what time it is.”

The Eagles host the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football.

Jalen Hurts' continued progression with Eagles in Year 5

Jalen Hurts still makes perplexing decisions with the football, to the point it is hard to believe he's in the middle of his fifth season. In Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers, he threw two interceptions and they were ugly. Former Eagles star Chris Long said as much on his Green Light podcast.

“I’m about to give him the medicine here, but he did do some good things. Jalen Hurts has to play better. You know it, I know it. The pick was so bad in the end zone I had to hit the porch,” Long said. “I was stressing over that, just like you at home if you’re an Eagles fan, because there’s all this, hey, you know you guys did it, you Philly aggregators, you Philly reporters, I love you all, but you got to own this one.”

The Eagles will be without A.J. Brown in Monday Night Football. Most fans are curious whether Saquon Barkley, who made his Eagles debut last week, can keep the touchdowns flowing in Week 2.

Although head coach Nick Sirianni put the kibosh on leaning too hard on their stud running back after his huge Week 1 game.

“So, something like that, with Saquon having that many touches, we'll have a plan for that this week in practice where we can take some of the load off him there. Every time you go into the game — every game is so important in the NFL that it's hard to say — and when he's got a hot hand like that, too — to say, ‘Hey, you don't want to keep giving him the ball.' You're trying to win every single game that you play. That's our job as coaches to manage that throughout the week during practice. Games will take care of themselves as they go.”

Hurts must continue to spread the ball around even without Brown present. Getting guys like Dallas Goedert and Jahan Dotson more involved will help the entire offense's efficiency.