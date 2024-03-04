After more than a decade of being the standard at his position and a consummate professional, beloved Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is retiring from professional football, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Replicating the impact and dedication No. 62 provided in the trenches will be a near-impossible task for this organization.
The NFL world was ready for this news after the Eagles were eliminated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the playoffs back in January. He held off on an immediate decision, instead joining brother Travis Kelce on his wild run to another Super Bowl victory with the Kansas City Chiefs. When the 36-year-old announced on social media that he would be holding a press conference on Monday, only one conclusion seemed probable.
Jason Kelce's importance to the Eagles cannot be overstated
Kelce is ready to enjoy the fruits of his labor. The former sixth-round draft pick played his entire 13-year career with the Eagles, being a vital component of some of the most memorable moments in franchise history. He helped deliver Philly its first Super Bowl championship in 2018 and nearly snagged a second ring in 2023, while also earning six First-Team All-Pro selections and being named a Pro Bowler seven times.
As the franchise underwent a significant coaching change and roster turnover, the future Hall of Famer remained a constant on the offensive line. When he was supposed to be slowing down, Kelce became the driving force of the most unstoppable play in football— the tush push, or “Brotherly Shove.” His retirement could give opposing defenses a much-needed respite on fourth-and-1 situations.
With questions swirling around the Eagles' locker room morale, losing a leader like Jason Kelce is bound to cause some stress among the fan base. He deserves to ride off into the sunset, though. There is nothing more this city and sport can ask of this legendary warrior.