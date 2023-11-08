Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce shed some light on his viral screaming incident against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9.

The Eagles veteran aired his side in the “New Heights With Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast by Wave Sports + Entertainment on Wednesday.

Travis: “Jason, why don't you tell the people what the f–k you were doing.”

Jason: “I actually wasn't screaming, I was laughing as loud as I could in his face. I was going like this (re-enacts the boisterous laughter). That's exactly what I was doing, yes.”

Travis: “That's f—ing terrifying, you're like a f—ing thrilled villain.”

Jason: “Yeah, I don't know what happened. I kind of blacked out.”

Jason Kelce went viral after television cameras zoomed in on him “screaming” in the face of Cowboys linebacker Damone Clark in the second quarter. Kelce grabbed Clark's shoulder pads and let out a loud “yell” in the latter's face.

The Eagles center claimed he “blacked out” at that moment. It could've been a case of his adrenaline rush getting the better of him. It's a good thing Damone Clark didn't retaliate or take it against Kelce.

Jason Kelce has been making some headlines lately. People magazine included him in its annual “Sexiest Man Alive” list that included Usher, Timothee Chalamet, Jamie Foxx, and Pedro Pascal. Kelce had a hilarious reaction to his selection.

The Eagles veteran recently dropped hints at potentially retiring after the 2023 NFL season. Jason Kelce has spent his entire 13-year NFL career with the Eagles. He was one of the cornerstones behind their historic win in Super Bowl LII. Kelce is also one of the reasons why Philly has the league's best record (8-1) through Week 9.