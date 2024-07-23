The AL East-leading Baltimore Orioles take to the diamond as they visit the Miami Marlins. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Orioles-Marlins prediction and pick.

Orioles-Marlins Projected Starters

Albert Suarez vs. Kyle Tyler

Albert Suarez (5-3) with a 2.82 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP

Last Start: Suarez went five innings in his last start, giving up six hits and two walks. He would surrender four runs and take the loss to the Chicago Cubs.

2024 Road Splits: Suarez has appeared in ten games on the road and made six starts. He is 3-2 with a 3.31 ERA and a .248 opponent batting average.

Kyle Tyler (0-1) with a 3.38 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP

Last Start: Last time out Tucker went 5.1 innings giving up three hits and three walks. He would surrender two runs and take a no-decision against the Red Sox.

2024 Home Splits: Tucker has made two starts with three appearances at home. He is 0-0 with a 3.97 ERA and a .184 opponent batting average.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Marlins Odds

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -166

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +140

Over: 8.5 (-112)

Under: 8.5 (-102)

How to Watch Orioles vs. Marlins

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

TV: MASN/BSFL

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Orioles are third in the majors in runs scored while sitting seventh in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and first in slugging. Anthony Santander has been great for the Orioles this year. He leads the team with 66 RBIS on the year while hitting .242. Santander also has 16 doubles and 27 home runs, plus he has scored 52 times. Gunnar Henderson is also coming into the game and having a great year. He is hitting .290 this year with a .376 on-base percentage. Henderson has 28 home runs, 63 RBIs, and 81 runs scored. He has also stolen 14 bases. Rounding out the top bats on the year is Adley Rutschman. He is hitting .271 this year with a .337 on-base percentage. Rutschman has 17 home runs, 61 RBIs and 50 runs scored this year.

Anthony Santander also comes into this game hot. In his last three games, he is hitting .385 with three home runs, eight RBIS, three runs scored, and a stolen base. Adley Rutshman is also driving in runs. He has just .154 since the all-star break but has a home run and two RBIs. Further, he has scored three times. Gunnar Henderson also continues to hit well. He has been hitting .385 since the break, with three runs scored. He has yet to drive in a run though. Since the All-Star break, the Orioles are hitting .262 with a .363 on-base percentage. They have hit eight home runs and scored 19 runs in just three games.

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Marlins are 29th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 23rd in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging. Jazz Chisholm Jr. has led the way on the season. He is hitting .251 this year with a .322 on-base percentage. He has 13 home runs and 45 RBIs while scoring 43 times. Chisholm has also stolen 19 bases on the year. Bryan De La Cruz is also hitting well this year. He is hitting .237 on the year with a .283 on-base percentage. He has 16 home runs, 44 RBIs and 41 runs scored. Rounding out the best bats on the year with Josh Bell. He is hitting .224 on the year with a .287 on-base percentage. He has nine home runs and 40 RBIs while scoring 32 times this year.

Since the All-Star break, Jake Burger has been hitting well. He is hitting .400 with a .500 on-base percentage. He has two home runs, a double, and three RBIs. Burger also has scored three times. Jazz Chisholm continues to do his part as well. He has been hitting .308 since the break with a home run and three RBIs. He has scored twice. Xavier Edwards is also strung his second-half hot. He has been hitting .300 since the break with an RBI and a run scored. Since the break, the Marlins have hit .245 with a .333 on-base percentage. They have three runs home runs and scored ten times.

Only one current Marlin has an at-bat in their career against Albert Suarez. That is Josh Bell. Bell is 0-1 in his career against Suarez. Still, many Marlins have hit well against right-handed pitching. Jesus Sanhchez is hitting 272 with ten home runs and 34 RBIs. Meanwhile, Jake Burger is hitting .248 with ten home runs and 30 RBIs against right-handed pitching.

Final Orioles-Marlins Prediction & Pick

While Albert Suarez has not been great this year, he has been solid as a starting pitcher. Against a weak Marlins lineup, he should have a good day. Further, if he can get through six innings, the Orioles bullpen has been solid and should be able to close out the game. The Orioles have hit well all year long and will continue to do so in Miami. Take the Orioles in this one.

Final Orioles-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Orioles -1.5 (-102)