Robbie Ray has yet to make his San Francisco Giants debut. That is expected to change on Wednesday as the former Cy Young winning pitcher is set to start against the Los Angeles Dodgers, per Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area. Ray is returning from elbow surgery, as the 32-year-old last pitched for the Seattle Mariners in 2023.

The Giants acquired Ray via an offseason trade. San Francisco understood that Ray wouldn't be able to make an impact until later in the 2024 campaign following his surgery. The Giants were likely hoping that they could remain in contention through the first-half, which would lead to Ray joining a potential playoff run.

San Francisco currently holds a 48-53 record, however. They are 12 games back of the Dodgers in the National League West. The Giants are only four games back of an NL Wild Card spot, though. Perhaps the team will decide to make a postseason push amid the possibility of clinching a Wild Card position.

Ray's return will benefit a ball club that needs pitching help. It may take Ray some time to settle in but his ceiling will excite fans.

Robbie Ray set to make big impact for Giants

Ray's final rehab start was impressive. He struck out seven batters across 5.1 innings pitched.

Video via Minor League Baseball:

Ray has made one All-Star team during his career. He also won the American League Cy Young Award in 2021 with the Toronto Blue Jays after pitching to a league leading 2.84 ERA. Ray also led the league in games started (32), strikeouts (248) and WHIP (1.045).

The veteran hurler has not replicated those results since but his ceiling remains intriguing. San Francisco has endured uncertainty in the starting rotation so adding Ray will feel like a crucial pre-trade deadline acquisition. His return could spark a competitive stretch for the team.