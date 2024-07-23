At just 21, Jude Bellingham‘s talent is undeniable, but rumors of his attitude rubbing teammates the wrong way have surfaced, reported by GOAL. Despite his skills, maintaining his standing at Real Madrid will require some adjustments.

Euro 2024 didn't reveal anything new about Jude Bellingham. He’s world-class and confident, bordering on cocky. His stunning last-minute overhead kick against Slovakia kept England in the tournament, followed by his memorable “Who else?” celebration, highlighting his self-assured nature.

Before the tournament, Bellingham's confidence was seen as positive. England legend Alan Shearer praised his “arrogance” as a good trait. However, after England’s 2-1 final loss to Spain, the narrative shifted. Reports emerged suggesting Bellingham's attitude had annoyed some teammates, portraying him as having a ‘Messiah complex.' This change in perception turned him from a hero to a scapegoat within a month.

Jude Bellingham's hype

Reports indicated that Bellingham’s belief in his own hype, bolstered by pre-tournament advertisements portraying him as the savior of English football, clashed with the team-first mentality fostered by manager Gareth Southgate. Some teammates felt his individualistic attitude conflicted with the collective spirit necessary for team success.

Bellingham has never hidden his confidence. He believes in his abilities, a crucial trait for any top footballer. Shearer noted, “To be a top player, you need to have that something about you, and Jude has got that.” Bellingham’s drive and work ethic are undeniable. After feeling drained by the 2022 World Cup quarter-final loss to France, he quickly returned to training, determined to win a major trophy with England.

However, even with his self-belief, Bellingham is often his own harshest critic. After the loss to France, he reflected on his performance, thinking about how he could have changed the game's outcome. This relentless pursuit of perfection has driven his rapid rise in football.

Despite his talents, Bellingham must balance his confidence with team dynamics. His frustration with teammates was visible during England’s matches in Germany, often showing dissatisfaction with their performance. Wayne Rooney, reflecting on Bellingham’s body language, advised, “Don't do something stupid, Jude.”

Bellingham’s spectacular strike against Slovakia and his assist for Cole Palmer in the final showcased his immense talent. Yet, his visible frustration during the final, coupled with reports of dressing-room discontent, emphasized that he still has much to learn. His lashing out at Southgate and a water cooler post-match highlighted his emotional intensity.

For Bellingham to continue his upward trajectory, he needs to recognize that football is a team sport. He doesn’t need to carry the entire burden. His confidence has made him a world-class talent, but there’s a fine line between confidence and cockiness. Maintaining humility will be key to his success at Real Madrid.

As the famous saying goes, “Keep your eyes on the stars, but your feet on the ground.” Bellingham’s belief in himself can take him far, but staying grounded and working well with his teammates will be crucial for his continued success.