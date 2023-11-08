Eagles legend Jason Kelce got on People's Sexiest Man Alive shortlist along with Pedro Pascal, and Timothee Chalamet.

The archetype for People's Sexiest Man Alive has gotten more and more diverse over time. It is no longer just men with intense jawlines who have six-pack abs from a hit show or film. Athletes have cracked the shortlist of individuals in consideration for the honor. This year it has a slew of handsome individuals on the list like Timothee Chalamet, Usher, and Jamie Foxx. Pedro Pascal and Lenny Kravitz are also on the list. The surprising but very welcome addition to the Pantheon of the hottest men on the planet is Philadelphia Eagles' center Jason Kelce. The internet immediately got his hilarious first reaction to the news.

“Beauty is in the eye of the beholder…” was all that Jason Kelce could post after learning of the news.

The Eagles star has been instrumental in changing the masculine image in a much more inclusive light. Despite his huge stature and size, there is a soft being that lies inside. For every block that he executes for Jalen Hurts, the beating heart of a compassionate father gets kept inside the beast. He along with Pedro Pascal have done their fair share of trying to reimagine what being People's Sexiest Man Alive means.

But, this does not mean that the Eagles legend would not qualify for the award outside of his personality. Kelce has been through intense training regimens that some bodybuilders could only fathom. Winning the award would also mean breaking a lot of stereotypes that have haunted a lot of individuals for a long time. Don't worry, he is already the sexiest man alive in our hearts over Timothee Chalamet, and Lenny Kravitz among others.