Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James didn’t hold back in slamming the haters of Jalen Hurts after the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback showed everyone what he is truly capable of.

Hurts didn’t waste time proving that his MVP-caliber campaign was no fluke as he scored two touchdowns for the Eagles in the first half of their divisional round showdown with the New York Giants. He connected with both DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert to put Philadelphia in front, and he also scored one on the ground to help the team take a 28-0 lead at halftime.

After witnessing Hurts’ incredible display, James quickly took to Twitter to call out the “clowns” who doubted the 24-year-old. Many have downplayed Hurts’ success with the Eagles, saying that it’s more because of Philly’s roster than the skills of the QB. As Hurts have shown on Saturday, however, he has the game to back up all the MVP talks.

“Yeah like they were saying. Anybody would look great at QB for the Eagles.. yeah ooook. HATERS MAN!! Jalen Hurts is SPECIAL,” LeBron James wrote on Twitter along with a clown emoji.

To recall, during the season, even Dallas Cowboys defensive star Micah Parsons dismissed Jalen Hurts’ campaign and hinted that the QB is not as “valuable” as many make it to be.

“I think it’s a little bit of both because they’ve got a great D, great offensive line, which helps Hurts. Hurts has AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith. They’ve got a good running game, the scheme that they have,” Parsons said at the time.

Hurts has certainly proven himself after leading the Eagles to the best record in the NFC. Of course many will continue to doubt him until he wins the Super Bowl, but he’s definitely on his way there.