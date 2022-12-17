By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is not making a big deal of Micah Parsons’ take on Jalen Hurts’ MVP case … at least not yet.

To recall, the Dallas Cowboys defensive star made headlines when he pumped the breaks on Hurts’ MVP hype. He emphasized that while the quarterback is playing well, he has been helped tremendously by his teammates. Parsons basically suggested that Hurts is not as “valuable” to the team as many make it to be.

“I think it’s a little bit of both because they’ve got a great D, great offensive line, which helps Hurts. Hurts has AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith. They’ve got a good running game, the scheme that they have,” Parsons explained.

“I’m not trying to make no enemies, I’m not. I just love the game so much and I understand it so much, that like when things are off, I just can’t hold it in. I’ve almost got to say something. But everyone has their own opinions.”

Nick Sirianni has heard Micah Parsons’ comments on his star QB. However, the Eagles tactician emphasized it’s not the time to worry about that. Not with the Eagles facing the Chicahgo Bears in Week 15.

If anything, Sirianni is delaying commenting on the Jalen Hurts matter until at least in the buildup of their showdown with the Cowboys in Week 16.

“I think the back and forth more has been, from what I’ve seen is like — I mean, no offense, you guys are asking them about it and they’re saying, well a lot of the times I’m hearing what they are saying is we’re focused on the Bears,” Sirianni explained. “So, we don’t take much stock into that. Listen, our job is to get ready for the Bears and that alone. So, we’re solely focused on that. We’re solely focused on what we need to do to win this game. We’re solely focused on doing the things that we can control.”

The Eagles head coach certainly has the right mentality here. They can’t worry about anything else, especially with a hungry opponent ready to catch them off-guard.

Maybe after Sunday reporters can ask Sirianni and Jalen Hurts about Parsons and the Cowboys. But for now, they can’t expect them to think about it.