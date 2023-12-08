The Eagles lost Christian Elliss to the Patriots to make room for Shaq Leonard, but the goal was for him to remain on the team.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys were in competition this week to sign Shaq Leonard, and the Eagles ended up being the team to land him. Coincidentally, this week happens to be the week of the second Eagles-Cowboys matchup of the season. Philadelphia took round one back in early November, but Dallas can move into a tie atop the NFC East and the NFC as a whole with a win on Sunday. Leonard will make his Eagles debut this weekend against the Cowboys, but it didn't come without a price.

Christian Elliss is no longer a member of the Eagles and he is now on the New England Patriots. The Eagles had to waive Elliss to make room for Leonard on the roster, but they were hoping that he would clear waivers so that they could keep him on the team. That didn't happen, and head coach Nick Sirianni was bummed to lose him.

“We knew he had some good special teams tape out there, I thought he had a good game the other day as well,” Sirianni said, according to an article from NBC Sports. “We were hoping [he cleared waivers]. But you know what, happy for Christian to land on his feet. But, obviously, we were hoping to get him back. He’s in a good place. And I wish him the best of luck.”

The Eagles are sad to see Elliss go, but they did get a really good player in Shaq Leonard that should help them out a lot down the final stretch of the regular season.

Sunday's Eagles-Cowboys clash will kickoff at 8:20 PM ET from Dallas, and the game will be airing on NBC. The Cowboys are currently favored by 3.5 points.