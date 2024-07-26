The Philadelphia Eagles have zero margin for error in 2024. Philadelphia started the 2023 season on a hot streak, winning 10 of their first 11 games. However, they crumbled down the stretch and went on a losing streak that ended their season. The Eagles will need strong performances from many of their best players if they want to make things right this year. One Eagles defender is ready for the challenge.

Second-year defensive tackle Jalen Carter is up to the challenge. The former first-round pick will be expected to collapse the pocket on opposing QBs with more regularity than last year.

According to Zach Berman, Carter is ready to take on more responsibility in year two. “There's probably going to be a lot on my back,” Carter said, “but I'm ready for it.”

Carter reportedly spent the offseason focused on conditioning and football moves. “New season, new me,” Carter said. “I'm ready to play.”

Carter had a solid rookie season. He logged 33 total tackles, including six sacks, as well as two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery as an interior defender. He played in 16 different games but only started in Week 18.

Carter is primed for a breakout year in 2024. He should be ready to step into the starting lineup on a more regular basis if he has a strong training camp and preseason.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni gets real on pressure after the team's disappointing 2023 season

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is fully aware of the pressure that is on him and his team in 2024.

Sirianni spoke with Chris Franklin of NJ.com earlier this month about how he's handling pressure leading up to a crucial season.

“It’s Philly, and it’s the NFL,” Sirianni said. “At the end of the day, we have to win enough. If we don’t win enough, it’s going to be hard for me to continue to work here, and I get that. I think that goes back to the things that you can control and that I can’t control.”

Sirianni made it clear that he believes he and his coaching staff have the ability to alleviate pressure. He believes that control over the team's daily process and messaging can have a positive effect.

“I can control the message every day of, ‘Hey, this is what’s important,’ and then everybody else has to continue to do that too. I can’t think about, ‘What if we start this way? What if we do this?’ I look really calm doing that, but that’s so much easier said than done.”

This will hopefully alleviate pressure on the team and help them play loose throughout the season.

We can't wait to see the Eagles back in action later this fall!