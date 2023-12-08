It was a love fest when Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb discussed his relationship with quarterback Dak Prescott ahead of Week 14.

The Dallas Cowboys have won a lot more games than they've lost with Dak Prescott as their quarterback. But a lack of success in the playoffs creates doubt as to whether Prescott has “what it takes,” whatever that means. One person not buying it? Dallas wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Lamb went to bat for Prescott on Thursday, labelling the duo “both winners” per The Athletic's Jon Machota. In his comments, Lamb praised Prescott's commitment to bettering himself and his teammates.

“We’re willing to do whatever it is, whether it’s a change in our technique, whatever it takes for him to be comfortable in the pocket when he sees me and for me to be comfortable in my route when I see him,” Lamb said. “Being on the same page, staying true to each other and staying within the boundaries of the play.”

It's hard to imagine Prescott and Lamb being more comfortable with each other's tendencies. Lamb ranks second among all receivers in yards and third in receptions. The Cowboys' 2020 first-round draft pick has 100+ yards in six of 12 games this season.

Prescott, Lamb in harmony

The complements flowed in both ways. Prescott lauded Lamb for doing “everything the right way.”

Dallas' quarterback continued on Lamb: “He’s just reaping the rewards for all the work that he’s put in this thing, our trust, the way that he attacks and approaches this game. … We both are conquerors. … That guy’s a playmaker and he wants to make plays. I’m always going to want a guy around that’s asking to make more plays than the opposite.”

The gaudy numbers Prescott and Lamb have put up together for the Cowboys this season prove their words are no empty rhetoric.