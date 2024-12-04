The Philadelphia Eagles may just be the hottest team in the NFL right now, as they have won their last eight games to push their record to 10-2 on the year, giving them full control of the NFC East. However, they aren't invincible, as they were dealt a tough blow when their star tight end Dallas Goedert suffered a knee injury in their win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Philly believes Goedert has avoided a serious injury here, but he may end up landing on injured reserve, which would be a big blow for their offense considering they were already without wide receiver DeVonta Smith against Baltimore. So with Jalen Hurts' pass-catching corps thinning out, the team promoted veteran tight end C.J. Uzomah from the practice squad to the active roster on Wednesday morning.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, “The Eagles have signed veteran TE CJ Uzomah to the active roster.”

Eagles add C.J. Uzomah as Dallas Goedert insurance

Uzomah has bounced around the NFL the past few years, but he's spent most of the 2024 campaign with the Eagles practice squad. He has played in three games this season for them, but he hasn't logged a target in the air, with most of the action at tight end going to Grant Calcaterra when Goedert was forced to miss time earlier this season due to a hamstring injury.

With Smith banged up too, though, there could be a role for Uzomah in the Eagles offense moving forward, especially if Goedert does end up on injured reserve. Worst comes worst, Uzomah is nothing more than an extra layer of depth at tight end, but with options thinning on offense, it will be interesting to see if he gets an opportunity to play a bigger role for them this time around in Goedert's latest absence.