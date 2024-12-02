The Philadelphia Eagles improved to 10-2 on Sunday with a huge win over the Baltimore Ravens, but they did lose a key player in the process.

Tight end Dallas Goedert exited early with a knee injury and we now have more of an update on his status moving forward. He's expected to be week-to-week and a trip to the IR is possible, per sources close to Jeff McLane. However, it's not a season-ending injury. The Eagles can breathe a sigh of relief.

Goedert had three catches for 35 yards before departing in the second half. Overall, he has 38 receptions for 441 yards and two touchdowns this season. Grant Calcaterra is the Birds' backup TE and will likely see more playing time with Goedert sidelined. Philly didn't utilize their passing game a lot in Week 13 and instead focused on exploiting the Ravens' poor run defense.

Saquon Barkley had another monster game, rushing for 107 yards and a touchdown while quarterback Jalen Hurts also did some damage on the ground. AJ Brown meanwhile had five grabs downfield for 66 yards.

The 29-year-old Goedert has spent his entire NFL career in the City of Brotherly Love and had a career-high 59 receptions for 592 yards in the 2023 season. The Eagles mostly rely on Barkley, Brown, and DeVonta Smith, so not having Goedert for a few games isn't the end of the world.

That being said, he has proven over the years to be an important target who is also valuable in the run game when it comes to blocking. Goedert is one of the longest-tenured players on the roster.

The Eagles have won eight in a row and sit at the top of the NFC East. This squad is looking like a legitimate Super Bowl contender and should be able to grab another victory in Week 14 as they face the lowly Carolina Panthers.