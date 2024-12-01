The Philadelphia Eagles hit the road on Sunday for a big matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. Their offense has been rolling in recent weeks, even with a hamstring injury nagging DeVonta Smith. The receiver has missed two games this season and will not play on Sunday against Baltimore. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the news on Sunday.

“Eagles WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring) is inactive for the game against the Ravens,” Garafolo posted on social media. “He’s currently on the field going through a workout but he won’t play today. The team is being cautious with one of Jalen Hurts’ top targets.”

In the nine games Smith has played, he has been solid. He has 41 catches for 516 yards and four touchdowns this year. Without him, the offense will run through AJ Brown and Saquon Barkley, which worked to perfection against the Rams last week.

Brown has also dealt with injuries but has been spectacular when he has played. In eight games, he has 727 yards and four touchdowns. Barkley has been the reason this Eagles team has excelled this season.

Saquon Barkley must continue MVP march amid DeVonta Smith's injury

Last week against the Rams, Barkley set the Eagles franchise rushing record with 255 yards. He added 47 receiving yards, bringing his total to 302. Without Smith, Philadelphia ran over an NFC playoff contender on the road against Los Angeles. Now, they hit the road to face an AFC powerhouse.

The Ravens have not been as great on defense as they were last season. With Mike Macdonald in Seattle as the head coach, they have taken a step back on that side of the ball. They will have their hands full with Barkley and the Eagles, even without Smith. It is good news that Brown is the only true receiving power they have to deal with, however.

The Ravens host the Eagles at 4:25 p.m. on CBS.