Vic Fangio is leaving the Dolphins, and seems likely to land with the Eagles

The Miami Dolphins and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio reportedly have mutually agreed to part ways, and he is expected to land with the Philadelphia Eagles in the same role under head coach Nick Sirianni, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Vic Fangio and the Eagles had an interest in working together for 2023, but the timing did not work out last offseason. Now after agreeing with the Dolphins to part ways, the Eagles and Nick Sirianni are seemingly getting a highly-touted name to fill the defensive coordinator role.

The interest between Fangio and the Eagles was documented going back to last year, and he even helped the Eagles game plan for the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs as a consultant.

The Eagles are resetting at both coordinator positions under Sirianni this season. It remains to be seen who will fill the offensive coordinator role, but a proven coordinator in Fangio is a good way to start the offseason, if the hiring goes through.

It will be worth monitoring how fast this process goes. It seems that there is already mutual interest between both parties that carries over from last offseason. 2024 is a crucial season for Sirianni, and it is essential that he gets the coordinator hires right. Landing Fangio would make a lot of fans excited after a frustrating end to the 2023 season.

For the Dolphins, they will now have to fill the defensive coordinator position once again, and it will be interesting to see who they target to fill that position under Mike McDaniel.