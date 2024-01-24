Jason Kelce's wife wanted him to make a good first impression on Taylor Swift, but then he ended up shirtless in their shared suite at the Chiefs-Bills playoff game.

The 2023 NFL season has been dominated by Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship, with some fans loving it, and other fans hating it. Unsurprisingly, Swift was present at Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs playoff matchup with the Buffalo Bills, but for the first time this season, she may have ended up getting upstaged by someone, with that person being Travis' brother, Jason Kelce.

Jason and the Philadelphia Eagles crashed out of the playoffs in the Wild Card round after suffering an ugly 32-9 loss at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so he decided to kick back and have a good time while watching his brother's team go to work. That involved him getting shirtless and pounding beers in his shared suite with Swift, which directly went against his wife's wishes of playing it cool and making a good first impression with Swift.

Jason Kelce talking about his day on Sunday is hilarious. His wife told him to be on his best behavior and not do anything silly since they were meeting Taylor Swift for the first time. "This is part of the Jason Kelce charm." 😂😂 (via @newheightshow)pic.twitter.com/dGoyf50rLx https://t.co/XCRHzpbXgY — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 24, 2024

Jason Kelce made it abundantly clear that he was going to be shirtless ahead of time, and sure enough, he followed up on his promise, much to his wife's dismay. According to Jason, though, this was part of his plan to make a good first impression with Swift, as he claims it's part of what makes him so charming.

Considering the viral reaction to Jason's antics, and the fact that the Chiefs picked up a hard-fought victory over the Bills, there likely wasn't much reason for Swift to be unhappy after this game. It may not have been the first impression she was expecting from Jason, but chances are he's pretty similar to Travis, so she likely knew what she was signing up for by attending this game.