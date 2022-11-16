Published November 16, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Philadelphia Eagles sustained their first loss of the season on Monday night, falling to the Washington Commanders in an NFC East rivalry game. Following the defeat, the Eagles made an eye-opening roster move on Wednesday, shoring up the defense by signing two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Linval Joseph, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Eagles have agreed to terms with DT Linval Joseph on a one-year deal. pic.twitter.com/089vvlRFZs — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 16, 2022

Joseph will return to the NFL for his 13th season after agreeing to terms on the one-year deal with the Eagles. The 34-year-old defensive tackle featured in 14 games for the Los Angeles Chargers last year but did not sign with a team in 2022, remaining a free agent until the Eagles came calling after Week 10’s loss.

Joseph has played 12 seasons in the NFL, spending time with the New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings, and LA Chargers. Across 171 career games, the veteran DT has 25.0 sacks, 644 tackles, eight forced fumbles, 75 QB hits, and 56 tackles for loss. Last year in LA, Joseph had 57 tackles and 1.0 sacks. He made the Pro Bowl in back-to-back years in 2016 and 2017.

He figures to provide some much-needed assistance for Philly’s run defense, which was exposed on Monday during the loss vs. the Commanders. The Eagles surrendered over 150 rushing yards against Washington in Week 10, something they’ll need to correct going forward. The team is hoping Joseph can help address that issue and provide some veteran experience on that side of the ball.

With matchups against the Colts and Packers on the horizon, two run-heavy teams, the Eagles will need to provide an answer for the ground attack, and Joseph could potentially be a difference-maker in that regard going forward.