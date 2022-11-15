Published November 15, 2022

By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Philadelphia Eagles’ perfect record is no more, dropping to 8-1 after losing to the Washington Commanders by a score of 32-21 on Monday Night Football. While there were some questionable calls from officials throughout the game, head coach Nick Sirianni made it clear: His team just played bad.

Via PFT:

“When you play the way we did tonight, and when you play the way we did in all three phases — offense, defense, special teams, coaching — when you play like that, it seems like everything is going against you,” Sirianni said. “You create your own luck. And we played like crap. We didn’t do a good enough job. If it feels like things go against you, those plays, those scenarios, when you play like that, get magnified. Whether it was the right call or the wrong call. We made our own luck today, and it was bad.”

Frankly, the Eagles should’ve won this game. They committed four turnovers and had seven penalties for a total of 75 yards. Philly only had three turnovers in their first eight contests of 2022. Between interceptions and fumbles, it simply wasn’t a pretty night for Sirianni’s group, who are now tied with the Minnesota Vikings for the best record in the NFL.

On a more positive note, it’s probably better to lose now. A team that goes unbeaten in a season rarely goes all the way come playoff time. That’s facts. Next up, the Eagles face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11 on the road, followed by a matchup with the Green Bay Packers.