Published November 15, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

While there is certainly disappointment within the Philadelphia Eagles’ locker room over their loss to the Washington Commanders, it seems a part of AJ Brown is happy it happened.

The Eagles wideout is not one bit bothered by the fact that they lost to the NFC East’s bottom team, adding that bad games happen in the NFL. However, similar to Jalen Hurts’ sentiments, the more important thing is how they bounce back after such loss.

Brown also shared that it’s good they can finally get over all the 17-0 talks that followed them during their eight-game winning streak, emphasizing that they can start anew and focus on their next task.

“That sh*t happens sometimes. It’s all about how you respond. Guys have long faces. Me personally, I always want to win. But now all this 17-0 sh*t is over with. Now we’re going to wake up and it’s, ‘How are we going to respond?’ It’s all good,” Brown said, per Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

AJ Brown had just one catch for seven yards in the 32-21 loss, admitting that an ankle injury early on bothered him. Despite his poor play, the 25-year-old star pointed out that it’s only going to motivate him further.

“I had one catch for seven yards. That sh*t is part of it. I know how I’m going to respond. I’m definitely motivated. I know this team is going to bounce back,” Brown added.

Eagles fans will certainly love the mentality of Brown here. While they would probably wish that the team didn’t lose to the Commanders, what’s important now is for the team to move on from it and get back to the win column as soon as they can.