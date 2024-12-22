On Sunday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles took the field vs the Washington Commanders on the road with a chance to win the NFC East in the process. Philadelphia has been dominant since a shaky first few weeks of the season, and a large part of the reason why has been the play of running back Saquon Barkley, who signed with the team in free agency this past offseason.

Barkley has established himself as a legitimate MVP candidate so far this year, and he continued that campaign on Sunday in Landover, taking home two touchdowns and 100 yards… in the first quarter.

One of those touchdowns was a 68-yard scamper that caused the many Eagles fans in attendance to leap out of their seats.

https://x.com/NFL/status/1870904629107794209

It was Barkley's fourth 60+ yard rush touchdown this season, which ties him with Jim Brown and Adrian Peterson for the most such scores in NFL history. Both of those players won MVP in those respective seasons, per Tony Holzman-Escareno.

Handing the ball off to Barkley on the play was backup quarterback Kenny Pickett, who entered the game for starter Jalen Hurts, injured earlier in the contest.

However, the Eagles likely won't need to throw the ball too much with the way Barkley has been running the ball this year. Barkley has been the unquestionable engine behind the Eagles' offensive success this year, providing a much different to the run game than what D'Andre Swift and others were able to provide and quelling any doubt about whether or not Philadelphia may have overpaid for him.

As previously mentioned, with a win against the Commanders on Sunday, the Eagles can officially wrap up the NFC East and continue their push toward the number one overall seed in the NFC, which is still very much within their reach.

If Philadelphia is able to finish the season 15-2, it certainly wouldn't be a surprise to see Barkley win the league MVP in a rare non-quarterback instance.

Up next for the Eagles is a home game vs the Dallas Cowboys on December 29.