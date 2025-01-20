Saquon Barkley has achieved so much throughout his first season with the Philadelphia Eagles, and he's living in the moment while they make their NFL playoff run.

Barkley and the Eagles beat the Los Angeles Rams 28-22 in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday. This allowed the team to advance to the NFC Championship game, getting the right to host it after the one-seeded Detroit Lions lost on Saturday night.

Reaching the NFC Championship game was big for Barkley, the first of his playoff career. He reflected on the moment with a powerful reaction, according to Zach Berman.

“This is what you dream about. This is why I came to Philly — to be part of games like this,” Barkley said.

Saquon Barkley enters peak of his career with Eagles

Saquon Barkley is in the sixth year of his NFL career, and he's showing his best traits at the right time for the Philadelphia Eagles.

He showcased a lot of promise throughout his six years with the New York Giants, securing Offensive Rookie of the Year and two Pro Bowl nominations. He even had a taste of the NFL playoffs in the 2022 season, helping the Giants reach the NFC Divisional Round as he finished with 114 rushing yards and two touchdowns after two games.

However, the Giants' inconsistencies prevented Barkley from reaching his ceiling. Which is why he took advantage of the chance to team up with Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown in Philadelphia.

And now, BSaquon Barkley is playing the best football of his professional career. He dominated opponents on the ground during the 2024 regular season, gaining up to 2,005 yards and scoring 13 touchdowns on 345 carries, career highs across the board.

He kept that momentum going into the playoffs as well. After two games, he already has 324 yards and two touchdowns, showing what he can do in spades. And with a Super Bowl appearance close to his grasp, Barkley will be determined to achieve that goal.

Competing for the chance to represent the NFC in Super Bowl 59, the Eagles will host the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on Jan. 26 at 3 p.m. ET.